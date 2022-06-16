News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Evacuations in Hatfield residential area after gas leak

Will Durrant

Published: 3:41 PM June 16, 2022
Updated: 4:59 PM June 16, 2022
Residents in the Wood Close (pictured) area of Hatfield are being asked to keep windows shut after a gas leak

Residents in the Wood Close (pictured) area of Hatfield are being asked to keep windows shut after a gas leak - Credit: Google Earth

Hatfield residents were evacuated from their homes following a gas pipe rupture.

At around 2.40pm today (Thursday, June 16), Welwyn Hatfield Police said Wood Close, Hatfield, residents should keep windows shut due to a gas leak.

Officers urged members of the public to avoid the area.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.39pm this afternoon (Thursday, June 16) to reports of a medium pressure gas leak on Wood Close in Hatfield, after a gas pipe was ruptured.

"One fire engine from Hatfield fire station was sent to the scene to support gas engineers and police already on site.

"As a safety precaution, police evacuated and cordoned off the area – including evacuating properties within the inner cordon."

An earlier police statement read: "We are currently at the scene of a gas leak in Wood Close, Hatfield.

"A cordon has been put in place and those nearby are being evacuated.

"Road closures are also in place and we advise the public to avoid the area."

A spokesperson added: "We are also advising residents to close their windows."

person