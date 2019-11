Air ambulance called to woman in Hatfield

An air ambulance was called to a woman suffering from a medical emergency in Hatfield yesterday.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to treat a woman at an address in Hatfield shortly before 3pm yesterday.

The patient was transported by road ambulance to Lister Hospital for further assessment and care.