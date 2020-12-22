News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Heidi shares story of success through virtual weight loss group

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:00 PM December 22, 2020   
Heidi from Hatfield before she lost the weight. 

During the pandemic, Heidi from Hatfield maintained her seven stone weight loss and dropped from a woman's size 22 to a 12. 

Heidi, 35, is now sharing her success with others at the Hatfield Monday Slimming World group and explained: "When I first joined the Slimming World, I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now.

Heidi from Hatfield after she lost the weight. 

"Losing weight has made such a big difference in my life. My health has improved, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.

“I started to put on weight. I was pre-diabetic and also had a thyroid condition. I was even offered a gastric band and refused.

"I tried a number of different ways to lose weight, but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable – or both, in fact.

"With Slimming World it’s completely different. I still eat all my favourite meals, like roast dinners and lemon cake. 

"The support I’ve received throughout my journey has been amazing – especially during the last few months when my group went virtual – and being able to catch up through my online group each week was a lifeline that kept me going throughout lockdown. "

Heidi from Hatfield after she lost the weight. 

Amy Jefferies, who runs the Monday group, said: “I’m couldn’t be more proud of Heidi She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved – especially during the last few months which have been incredibly tough for many of us – is nothing short of incredible.

"I’m constantly inspired by Heidi's determination each week and she has come so far from the first time she walked into my group – she’s now beaming with confidence and she’s definitely made changes for life. 

“Given the links between COVID-19 and obesity and the impact of lockdown, I know lots of people are worrying about their weight more than ever before, so I really hope Heidi ’s weight loss can inspire people to get started on their own journey and show them that there’s a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way – and absolutely no judgement.”

To find out more about Slimming World call Amy on 07702911160. 

