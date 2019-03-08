Advanced search

Police appeal after charity box stolen from Hatfield Wetherspoons

PUBLISHED: 13:41 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 18 November 2019

A charity box was stolen from Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoons in Hatfield. Picture: Angela Busch.

A charity box was stolen from Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoons in Hatfield. Picture: Angela Busch.

ANGELA BUSCH 079411418755

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a charity box containing 'a considerable sum of money' was stolen from Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoon in Hatfield.

A man stole the charity box, which was for children and young person's cancer charity CLIC Sargent, from the pub in Parkhouse Court at around 8.30pm on Sunday, November 10.

The thief is described as white, aged between 25 and 30, around 6ft 2in tall and of medium build. He was wearing a grey hoody, a black puffer jacket with a fur hood, black jeans, black shoes or trainers and a white/beige baseball cap.

You may also want to watch:

PC Andrew Dockerill, who is investigating, said: "The behaviour of this man was shocking and the charity box is likely to have contained a considerable sum of money because it was Remembrance Sunday.

"Were you in the pub at the time? Did you witness what happened?

"If you saw the man, or have other information about the incident, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or email me at andrew.dockerill@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/101750/19."

Anyone with information can also report it online at herts.police.uk/report.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter plans

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Point One African Restaurant

Public Notice

Welwyn Hatfield’s Labour candidate Rosie Newbigging says why to vote for her

Rosie Newbigging is the Labour parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter plans

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Point One African Restaurant

Public Notice

Welwyn Hatfield’s Labour candidate Rosie Newbigging says why to vote for her

Rosie Newbigging is the Labour parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Pointless host Alexander Armstrong brings debut stand-up tour to St Albans

Alexander Armstrong will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Trevor Leighton

Live Review: Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic at Wembley Arena

Disney on Ice - photo by Hillary Childs.

Police appeal after charity box stolen from Hatfield Wetherspoons

A charity box was stolen from Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoons in Hatfield. Picture: Angela Busch.

Show of Hands bring Now We Are Four tour to St Albans

Show of Hands will be appearing in concert at The Alban Arena in St Albans as part of their autumn Now We Are Four tour. Picture: supplied by Alban Arena

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists