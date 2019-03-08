Police appeal after charity box stolen from Hatfield Wetherspoons

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a charity box containing 'a considerable sum of money' was stolen from Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoon in Hatfield.

A man stole the charity box, which was for children and young person's cancer charity CLIC Sargent, from the pub in Parkhouse Court at around 8.30pm on Sunday, November 10.

The thief is described as white, aged between 25 and 30, around 6ft 2in tall and of medium build. He was wearing a grey hoody, a black puffer jacket with a fur hood, black jeans, black shoes or trainers and a white/beige baseball cap.

PC Andrew Dockerill, who is investigating, said: "The behaviour of this man was shocking and the charity box is likely to have contained a considerable sum of money because it was Remembrance Sunday.

"Were you in the pub at the time? Did you witness what happened?

"If you saw the man, or have other information about the incident, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or email me at andrew.dockerill@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/101750/19."

Anyone with information can also report it online at herts.police.uk/report.