Hatfield hit with water supply problems after burst water main

AL10 and AL9 postcodes were left without water or had low pressure. - Credit: PA

Parts of Hatfield have been hit with water supply problems after a burst water main near the A414.

Late on Wednesday night, AL10 and AL9 postcode properties reported low pressure or no water supply, with Affinity Water quickly identifying the problem.

“We’re really sorry you've got low pressure or no water,” read an update on their website.

“There’s a burst water main on Bush Hill Lane, near the A414 which is causing this.

“Our technician has assessed the burst and a repair team are on their way to help. We'll remain on site throughout the night until we've completed the necessary work to restore the water supply.”

An update followed at 6.50am on Thursday morning, which read: “Work to expose the damaged water main is ongoing. Due to the depth of the pipework, this is taking longer than anticipated.

“We're making adjustments to our network to redirect water supplies to customers who currently have no water.

“We've been able to restore some customers water supplies, however some may still be experiencing lower pressure or no water whilst works are ongoing.”

As part of the work to restore the water supply, the westbound carriage way on the A414 was closed, but Affinity confirmed it had reopened and the water supply redirected for those hit by the problems in a further update at 10am.

“The adjustments to our network to redirect water have restored the majority of water supplies, however, some customers may still be experiencing low pressure, especially during peak times,” read their website.

“Our works to repair the burst water main continue.

“We've been able to control the burst and the A414 is now fully open. There's one lane closed on the exit slip lane from the A414 onto Hertford Road towards Hatfield.

“We’re very sorry if this caused any disruption to your journeys earlier this morning.

“Until we’ve sorted this, please avoid using your washing machine, dishwasher, electrical appliances that use water.

“If you still have water, we recommend you put some in your kettle or fridge for drinking in case your water needs switching off for the repair.

“We’re really sorry and we’re working hard to get your water back to normal soon.”