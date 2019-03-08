CCTV appeal after theft of wallet in Hatfield

Police have released CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to after a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police Archant

Card payments were made in Hatfield following the theft of a wallet from the David Lloyd gym in the town.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man and a woman they believe can help with enquiries.

Between 4pm and 5pm on Wednesday, May 22, a man's wallet - which contained cash and cards - was stolen from the gym in Mosquito Way.

Transactions were then made on cards from the wallet later that day at the following stores:

- 5.36pm at Sella Supermarket in Parkhouse Court.

- 5.46pm at CEX in The Galleria, Comet Way.

- 6pm at Sports Direct in The Galleria, Comet Way.

- 6.10pm at Superdrug in The Galleria, Comet Way.

- 18.34pm at The Co-op in Bishops Rise.

PC Gav Richardson said: "We'd like to speak to the two people pictured as we believe they were in the area around the time of the incident and may have information that can assist our investigation.

"If you recognise them or have any information that could help us please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Richardson via email at gavin.richardson@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/45968/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.