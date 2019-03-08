Stevenage crash victim from Hatfield told he will have to learn to walk again

Maya Atkins and Rhys Hunt were both involved in the Stevenage accident.

A Hatfield victim of the Stevenage car crash - which saw 18 people injured - will have to learn to walk again.

Rhys Hunt's girlfriend Maya Atkins, who was standing beside him when he got hit on Stevenage's Monkswood Way on July 18, said she can't really look to the future right now.

"We had a holiday booked abroad for his 21st, but now he won't be able to walk for three months," Maya said.

"We've had all these plans that now won't happen."

Seventeen-year-old Maya - who was also hit in the collision near the car club Cruise-Herts static meet in the Roaring Meg South car park - thinks she will not go to Oaklands College as planned in September.

"I need to be there for Rhys," she said.

"I also can't sleep since the crash and I keep getting flashbacks."

The pair, who had been living together in Hatfield with Rhys' mum, will have to move to Maya's mothers house in Welwyn Garden City as she has a downstairs toilet.

Rhys will also need to get used to walking again and will most likely not be back to his normal self for a year.

"I'm not too bad about it, but it is affecting me mentally being here," Rhys told the Welwyn Hatfield Times from his hospital bed.

"I might have to give up my job and my career so that would be quite tough.

"They say I will be wheelchair-bound for four weeks and then I will start to learn how to walk again."

He has broken both his bones in his lower right leg, fractured his knee in his left leg and his right arm is also broken.

Maya says she regrets standing in the central reservation, but has been going to Cruise-Herts meets since before her and Rhys started dating.

"We have both discussed going to a meet again and will - but only if they have a high police presence.

"In this case the police did not attend and the crash happened."

Rhys agreed he would also go to a car meet again.

"Everyone is so nice to each other and you can speak to anyone about their car," he said.

Rhys has set up a GoFundMe page to aid in his recovery, which can be found here.

Along with Rhys, three other people remain in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.