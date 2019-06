Video

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law Archant

A van caught fire this morning in Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One fire engine attended the scene. Picture: Adam Law One fire engine attended the scene. Picture: Adam Law

You may also want to watch:

The Fire Brigade recieved several calls about a van on fire in Wood Street around 7.45am.

One fire engine attended and extinguished the fire - nobody was injured.