Less than one per cent of students test positive before being sent home

University of Hertfordshire students have been tested before being allowed to go home.

Professor Quintin McKellar, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire, explained over the last two weeks the Hatfield-based institution has been testing students before the closure of the government’s student travel window today.

He said: “The last two weeks have seen the University of Hertfordshire move all teaching online for the remainder of the term, and the build of an asymptomatic testing site on the University’s College Lane campus.

“This has taken a huge collective effort of hard work across the institution and our commitment to the safety of our community and the front-line national fight against COVID-19 remains a key priority.

“Our students have responded well, nearly 3,000 students and staff with no COVID-19 symptoms have been tested so far, with bookings continuing until Friday, December 18 for placement students in particular.

“95 per cent of those tested have been students, and less than 1 per cent (0.18 per cent) of individuals have tested positive – lower than the national average [of 0.3 per cent].”

“We have continued to invest and work incredibly hard to provide a COVID-secure environment to minimise the risk of the Coronavirus to staff, students and the local community.

“We have maintained a consistently low number of infections within our community and there has been no student to staff transfer cases recorded so far.

“The University’s asymptomatic testing unit will take a pause over Christmas and will reopen on Monday, January 4 for the phased return of our students, who we really look forward to welcoming back.”

Jim McManus, director of public health for Hertfordshire said: “Over the past few weeks along with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council we have worked closely with the University of Hertfordshire to support the roll out of the asymptomatic testing programme, to enable students to return home safely this Christmas.

“The huge uptake by students and staff is a testament to everyone’s determination to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all those involved in the collective effort, especially the University and Welwyn Hatfield Council partners.

“While the programme has helped minimise the immediate risk of transmission to friends and family, it is vital that all students leaving, and returning to the county continue to play their part during the festive season. The virus is still prevalent in our communities, so we all must all work to protect ourselves and those around us by keeping up the basics of washing hands, wearing a face covering in public and social distancing.”

A separate testing centre has also opened for those with COVID-19 symptoms at the de Havilland campus in Hatfield.