Police 'increasingly concerned' as two Hatfield children go missing
- Credit: Hertfordshire Police
Hertfordshire Police have grown increasingly concerned over the welfare of two children from Hatfield, who have gone missing.
Frankie and Lexi, aged 9 and 6, were last seen at their home address earlier this afternoon (July 14).
Officers are now appealing for the public's help in finding the pair.
Frankie is described as having shoulder-length brown hair which is tied in a ponytail, and was last seen wearing a black Armani top with white shorts that have Mickey Mouse bows on.
Lexi is described as having lighter brown hair, and was wearing a white top with Minnie Mouse on the front, and pink shorts.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace two children who have gone missing from Hatfield.
"If you have seen them since they were reported missing or have information about where they have been, you can report information by calling 101 quoting ISR 451 of July 14.
"For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away."