Hatfield Tunnel reopens after A1(M) crash involving a police vehicle

The A1(M) southbound has reopened following a crash involving a police vehicle and a Hyundai near Hatfield Tunnel.

The incident took place around 11am just before the tunnel, with a police officer sustaining a slight injury.

There are currently delays of around 45 minutes on the approach to the earlier incident, spanning three miles back to Junction 6 for Welwyn.

Average speeds on approach to J4 are 5 mph. Delays are reducing and it is anticipated that normal traffic conditions will return shortly.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, should contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 237 of May 21.