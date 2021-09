Published: 12:00 PM September 3, 2021

The A1(M) southbound was closed due to an incident in Hatfield Tunnel - Credit: Kevin Lines

The A1(M) southbound was closed for more than an hour this morning following an incident regarding welfare concerns.

Herts police were called at 9.48am to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman on the A1(M) near the Hatfield Tunnel.

Officers attended the scene and closed the road while the incident was dealt with.

The road has now re-opened.