Hatfield Tunnel closed following traffic collision

The A1(M) southbound has been closed following a crash in the Hatfield Tunnel.

The stretch is closed from Junction 4 to 3, with at least 30 minutes of delays, after the two-vehicle collision.

Herts police are currently on the scene, and have advised motorists to avoid the area.

For more information on diversion routes visit:m.highwaysengland.co.uk/#news