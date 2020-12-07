Advanced search

Tree will ‘herald new life and new hope’ when COVID-19’s over

PUBLISHED: 13:10 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 07 December 2020

Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen and Cllr Linda Mendez planting a tree. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Eames-Petersen

Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen and Cllr Linda Mendez planting a tree. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Eames-Petersen

Archant

A pink blossom has been planted in Hatfield during National Tree Week.

The town council mayor Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen and deputy mayor Linda Mendez braved the dropping temperatures last week to plant the Tiebetan Cherry Tree, a Prunus Serrula, at the recreation park in the town.

“It will have a beautiful pink blossom when it blooms,” Cllr Eames-Petersen explained. “And herald new life and new hope as we emerge from COVID-19 in spring 2021.”

She also told the WHT that she hopes to plant more trees during her mayoralty to combat climate change and make the town greener.

The cherry tree is located near the United Reform Church, between St Albans Road East and French Horn Lane.

Last week National Tree Week, marked at the start of the winter tree planting season, took place from November 28 to December 6 this year.

