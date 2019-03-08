Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Air ambulance on scene at Hatfield after car overturns

PUBLISHED: 12:47 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 11 July 2019

An air ambulance has landed near the scene

An air ambulance has landed near the scene

Archant

An air ambulance has arrived at the scene of a road traffic collision in Hatfield.

The scene of the crash on Comet Way. Picture: Darlene BeavisThe scene of the crash on Comet Way. Picture: Darlene Beavis

The southbound junction at Comet Way has been closed and Oldings Corner has been partly blocked following a crash by the Tesco roundabout.

A white Kia Picanto and a skip lorry were involved, the car overturned and two people were trapped inside.

You may also want to watch:

They were freed from the car by midday and are not thought to have major injuries.

The ambulance service and fire and rescue service were also called.

The air ambulance has also landed and Comet Way is closed while the incident is dealt with.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City family hit with vet fee after discovering her puppy was illegally imported

Lorna has already paid £300 on treatment for Rosie. Picture Lorna Simpson

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming

The arrest took place in Gypsy Moth Avenue

New parking machines to be installed in Welwyn Garden City

A parking enforcement officer in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: Tarmac

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City family hit with vet fee after discovering her puppy was illegally imported

Lorna has already paid £300 on treatment for Rosie. Picture Lorna Simpson

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming

The arrest took place in Gypsy Moth Avenue

New parking machines to be installed in Welwyn Garden City

A parking enforcement officer in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: Tarmac

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City fire crews putting out fire at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

Air ambulance on scene at Hatfield after car overturns

An air ambulance has landed near the scene

Classic Car and Vintage Day returns to Mill Green

The Classic Car and Vintage Day returns to Mill Green this Sunday. Picture: supplied

Joy Morgan: Hatfield student ‘seen in tears’ on day she went missing

Hatfield student Joy Morgan was seen crying on the day she went missing. Photo: Herts Police

Consultation on protection of employment sites at Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and Cuffley

The former Xerox site in Welwyn Garden City is one example of a site lost in recent years. Picture: Kevin Lines.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists