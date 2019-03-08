Air ambulance on scene at Hatfield after car overturns

An air ambulance has landed near the scene Archant

An air ambulance has arrived at the scene of a road traffic collision in Hatfield.

The scene of the crash on Comet Way. Picture: Darlene Beavis The scene of the crash on Comet Way. Picture: Darlene Beavis

The southbound junction at Comet Way has been closed and Oldings Corner has been partly blocked following a crash by the Tesco roundabout.

A white Kia Picanto and a skip lorry were involved, the car overturned and two people were trapped inside.

They were freed from the car by midday and are not thought to have major injuries.

The ambulance service and fire and rescue service were also called.

The air ambulance has also landed and Comet Way is closed while the incident is dealt with.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.