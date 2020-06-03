Hatfield Town Council agrees to savings of nearly £200,000 in response to COVID-19

Hatfield Town Council plans to make savings. Picture: Sarah Allison Archant

Nearly £200,000 worth of savings has been agreed by Hatfield Town Council in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The town council made the £182,142 cut by cancelling the annual Hatfield Music Festival, not buying any equipment for the gym and funzone and by making no improvements to buildings and services.

By far the biggest reduction came from not carrying out improvements – £71,202 – along with the music festival – £12,540.

HTC has savings of nearly £1 million left over from the sale of Angerland common to developers and has so far not used any of this money.

It was proposed, back in January to use the fund, to re-develop Birchwood Playing Fields with houses and a football stadium.

The resources and policy committee will look further into the financial impact of COVID-19 on June 10.

However, this is likely to be a closed meeting as the press and public are excluded from a commercial matters agenda item.