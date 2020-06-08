Advanced search

‘Ultimate sacrifice’ is not forgotten with D-Day ceremony in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 11:21 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 08 June 2020

L to R: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Deputy Mayor Cllr Peter Hebden, WHBC's Veteran Covenant Champion Cllr Glyn Hayes, Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon and HTC Mayor Linda Mendez. Picture: John Spavins/ John Hawthorne

L to R: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Deputy Mayor Cllr Peter Hebden, WHBC's Veteran Covenant Champion Cllr Glyn Hayes, Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon and HTC Mayor Linda Mendez. Picture: John Spavins/ John Hawthorne

Wreaths were laid for the 76th anniversary of D-Day on June 6 at the Hatfield War Memorial.

L to R: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Deputy Mayor Cllr Peter Hebden, WHBC's Veteran Covenant Champion Cllr Glyn Hayes, Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon, HTC Mayor Linda Mendez and Reverend Darren Collins. Picture: John Spavins/ John Hawthorne

The socially distanced and simple remembrance service was conducted by the Reverend Darren Collins and organised by Hatfield Town Council leader Councillor Lenny Brandon.

Cllr Brandon, who is also a Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor, said: “Another day in our history that we must never forget to remember.

“The D-Day landings saw the largest seaborne invasion in history.

“This led to the liberation of German occupied France, and ultimately allied victory on the Western Front.

WHBC Deputy Mayor Cllr Peter Hebden lays a wreath on the anniversary of D-Day. Picture: John Spavins/ John Hawthorne

“But at a great cost to human life, the ultimate sacrifice shall never be forgotten and we will be eternally in their debt.”

Wreaths were laid by HTC Mayor Linda Mendez, WHBC’s Deputy Mayor Peter Hebden and Cllr Brandon. WHBC’s Veteran Covenant Champion Cllr Glyn Hayes was also in attendance.

Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon lays a wreath on the anniversary of D-Day. Picture: John Spavins/ John Hawthorne

WHBC's Veteran Covenant Champion Cllr Glyn Hayes. Picture: John Spavins/ John Hawthorne

