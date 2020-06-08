‘Ultimate sacrifice’ is not forgotten with D-Day ceremony in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 11:21 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 08 June 2020
Archant
Wreaths were laid for the 76th anniversary of D-Day on June 6 at the Hatfield War Memorial.
The socially distanced and simple remembrance service was conducted by the Reverend Darren Collins and organised by Hatfield Town Council leader Councillor Lenny Brandon.
Cllr Brandon, who is also a Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor, said: “Another day in our history that we must never forget to remember.
“The D-Day landings saw the largest seaborne invasion in history.
“This led to the liberation of German occupied France, and ultimately allied victory on the Western Front.
“But at a great cost to human life, the ultimate sacrifice shall never be forgotten and we will be eternally in their debt.”
Wreaths were laid by HTC Mayor Linda Mendez, WHBC’s Deputy Mayor Peter Hebden and Cllr Brandon. WHBC’s Veteran Covenant Champion Cllr Glyn Hayes was also in attendance.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.