Hatfield Town Council elections 2019: Labour lose overall control

Labour has lost its overall control of Hatfield Town Council after last night’s elections.

Prior to going to the polls there were nine Labour councillors, four Conservatives and two independents, but it's all change after the 2019 votes were counted at Welwyn Garden City's Campus West in the early hours of this morning.

There were 15 town councillors to be elected across 10 different wards, with up to three seats up for grabs in each.

Labour and the Conservatives both now have six seats – the former losing three and the latter gaining two on the night – while the Liberal Democrats won three seats.

Reflecting on the result, Labour's town council leader Lenny Brandon described it as a “disaster”, adding: “Somebody's going to have to get in bed with somebody.

“There's obviously deals to be done.”

The 15 elected councillors will now have to vote for a new mayor, deputy mayor and leader of the council.

The town council is responsible for managing the allotments in the area, grants to voluntary organisations, some planning applications and other areas of interest in Hatfield.

The 2019 Hatfield Town Council election results, listed alphabetically by each ward, are as follow:

Briars

Mandy Boxer (Lab) – 336

Hazel Laming (Lib Dem) – 364 (ELECTED)

Lee Newman (Lab) – 363 (ELECTED)

Central

Michelle Kirk (Lib Dem) – 405

Keith Norman (Con) – 440

John Percival (Lab) – 560 (ELECTED)

Bhumi Zhaveri (Lab)– 509 (ELECTED)

East

Graham Beevers (Lab) – 495

Mark Bolitho (Con) – 643 (ELECTED)

Jackie Brennan (Lib Dem) – 626 (ELECTED)

Vincent Coen (Con) – 555

Caron Juggins (Con) – 665 (ELECTED)

Phil Knott (Lab) – 581

Gemma Moore (Lib Dem) – 544

Jack Nelson (Lab) – 524

Ellenbrook

Richard Brisbin (Con) – 177 (ELECTED)

Shelia Jones (Lab) – 99

Matthew Quenet (Lib Dem) – 71

Meadows

Kerstin Holman-Schmidt (Con) – 15

Linda Mendez (Lab) – 47 (ELECTED)

Helen Quenet (Lib Dem) – 19

Newgate Street

Shelia Barrett (Lab) – 8

Ayesha Rohale (Lib Dem) – 12

Tristan Wiltshire (Con) – 103 (ELECTED)

South

Jack Adams (Con) – 105

James Broach (Lib) – 241

Richard Griffiths (Lib Dem)– 291 (ELECTED)

South West

Lenny Brandon (Lab) – 286 (ELECTED)

Aaron Jacob (Con) – 114

Paul Zukowsky (Lib Dem) – 184

Villages

John Eames-Petersen (Lab) – 393

Margaret Eames-Petersen (Lab) – 482 (ELECTED)

Angus Mackay (Con) – 420 (ELECTED)

Steve McNamara (Con) – 418

Nigel Alan Quinton (Lib Dem) – 252

Wildhill

Michael Anscombe (Lib Dem) – 18

Rory Alexander Craig (Con) – 82 (ELECTED)

Jasmine Hayes (Lab) – 11