Hatfield Town Council elections 2019: Labour lose overall control
PUBLISHED: 08:48 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 03 May 2019
Archant
Labour has lost its overall control of Hatfield Town Council after last night’s elections.
Prior to going to the polls there were nine Labour councillors, four Conservatives and two independents, but it's all change after the 2019 votes were counted at Welwyn Garden City's Campus West in the early hours of this morning.
There were 15 town councillors to be elected across 10 different wards, with up to three seats up for grabs in each.
Labour and the Conservatives both now have six seats – the former losing three and the latter gaining two on the night – while the Liberal Democrats won three seats.
Reflecting on the result, Labour's town council leader Lenny Brandon described it as a “disaster”, adding: “Somebody's going to have to get in bed with somebody.
“There's obviously deals to be done.”
The 15 elected councillors will now have to vote for a new mayor, deputy mayor and leader of the council.
The town council is responsible for managing the allotments in the area, grants to voluntary organisations, some planning applications and other areas of interest in Hatfield.
The 2019 Hatfield Town Council election results, listed alphabetically by each ward, are as follow:
Briars
Mandy Boxer (Lab) – 336
Hazel Laming (Lib Dem) – 364 (ELECTED)
Lee Newman (Lab) – 363 (ELECTED)
Central
Michelle Kirk (Lib Dem) – 405
Keith Norman (Con) – 440
John Percival (Lab) – 560 (ELECTED)
Bhumi Zhaveri (Lab)– 509 (ELECTED)
East
Graham Beevers (Lab) – 495
Mark Bolitho (Con) – 643 (ELECTED)
Jackie Brennan (Lib Dem) – 626 (ELECTED)
Vincent Coen (Con) – 555
Caron Juggins (Con) – 665 (ELECTED)
Phil Knott (Lab) – 581
Gemma Moore (Lib Dem) – 544
Jack Nelson (Lab) – 524
Ellenbrook
You may also want to watch:
Richard Brisbin (Con) – 177 (ELECTED)
Shelia Jones (Lab) – 99
Matthew Quenet (Lib Dem) – 71
Meadows
Kerstin Holman-Schmidt (Con) – 15
Linda Mendez (Lab) – 47 (ELECTED)
Helen Quenet (Lib Dem) – 19
Newgate Street
Shelia Barrett (Lab) – 8
Ayesha Rohale (Lib Dem) – 12
Tristan Wiltshire (Con) – 103 (ELECTED)
South
Jack Adams (Con) – 105
James Broach (Lib) – 241
Richard Griffiths (Lib Dem)– 291 (ELECTED)
South West
Lenny Brandon (Lab) – 286 (ELECTED)
Aaron Jacob (Con) – 114
Paul Zukowsky (Lib Dem) – 184
Villages
John Eames-Petersen (Lab) – 393
Margaret Eames-Petersen (Lab) – 482 (ELECTED)
Angus Mackay (Con) – 420 (ELECTED)
Steve McNamara (Con) – 418
Nigel Alan Quinton (Lib Dem) – 252
Wildhill
Michael Anscombe (Lib Dem) – 18
Rory Alexander Craig (Con) – 82 (ELECTED)
Jasmine Hayes (Lab) – 11