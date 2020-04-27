New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC. Archant

A £20 million Hatfield town centre development is set to have 71 new homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The regeneration of One Town Centre was approved by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s development management committee (DMC) on Thursday.

Development regeneration partner, Lovell, will deliver 71 new one and two bedroom homes, on the site which encompasses the area of the old Pizza Hut and the buildings opposite.

These will be spread over three blocks and 25 per cent will be affordable housing.

There will also be five new ground floor retail units, providing an additional 1,000 square metres of commercial space in the heart of the town to attract new shops and businesses. A new public space will also be created and landscaped to complement White Lion Square.

Construction will not begin until a new multi-story car park on The Common - expected to be spring 2021 - is completed, as the One Town Centre site is going to be used as a temporary car park during this time.

The development of the key site marks the next step in the council’s regeneration plans for Hatfield town centre, following on from the renovation of White Lion Square last year.

Cllr Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “This exciting redevelopment is an important step in the continuing regeneration of Hatfield town centre, ensuring it is a vibrant and pleasant space for all the community.

“Not only does this scheme provide much-needed high-quality homes but the additional commercial space will help the town centre to remain an attractive location for new shops and businesses in the future.”

Stuart Gibbons, the Lovell regional managing director for the London and south region said: “Lovell are delighted to be working in partnership with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council on this development and look forward to delivering a successful scheme that will positively enhance the local town centre environment.”

One Town Centre has benefited from part of a £4.5m funding boost from Homes England, the government’s housing agency, which helped to advance the design and preparation works more quickly and will encourage the use of off-site construction methods during the build.