Multi-storey car park to be built in Hatfield town centre
PUBLISHED: 08:59 08 May 2020
Archant
Work will start next month on a 420 space multi-storey car park in Hatfield, as part of the regeneration of the town centre.
Contractors Bourne Parking will begin the £6 million project on June 1 on the site of the current Common car park. A temporary car park with 48 spaces will be made available at Fourways, site of the former Pizza Hut building, while the work takes place.
You may also want to watch:
Over a third of the town centre is currently used for surface level parking, and the aim of the multi-storey is to consolidate a lot of this parking in one place.
The Herts Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), is contributing £4.8m from the Local Growth Fund towards the cost of the car park, with the council funding the remaining £1.2m.
Duncan Bell, the council’s executive member for resources, said: “This is another great step towards the regeneration of Hatfield town centre, as a great place to live, work and play.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.