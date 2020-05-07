Advanced search

Multi-storey car park to be built in Hatfield town centre

PUBLISHED: 08:59 08 May 2020

A multi-storey car park is being built in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

A multi-storey car park is being built in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Work will start next month on a 420 space multi-storey car park in Hatfield, as part of the regeneration of the town centre.

Contractors Bourne Parking will begin the £6 million project on June 1 on the site of the current Common car park. A temporary car park with 48 spaces will be made available at Fourways, site of the former Pizza Hut building, while the work takes place.

Over a third of the town centre is currently used for surface level parking, and the aim of the multi-storey is to consolidate a lot of this parking in one place.

The Herts Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), is contributing £4.8m from the Local Growth Fund towards the cost of the car park, with the council funding the remaining £1.2m.

Duncan Bell, the council’s executive member for resources, said: “This is another great step towards the regeneration of Hatfield town centre, as a great place to live, work and play.”

