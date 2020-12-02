Pockets of activity in town centre as trader complains it’s ‘dead’

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Archant

A shop that reopened today for the first time in four weeks has complained that Hatfield Town Centre is once again “dead”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Cake Hut’s baker Amisha Vasoya claims that the Arcade, where the occasion bakery is based, has suffered badly from lack of traffic.

Amisha and owner Bhavesh Vasoya do not know how long they can keep going, with birthdays and weddings virtually cancelled, although limited gatherings are still allowed.

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

“We did not do takeaway as we had to look after the kids and help them with schoolwork,” she added.

However, there was lots of activity around the market and in the Galleria – which had both reopened for non-essential retail today.

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

And many of the people out and about were using the cafes, charity shops and library.

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin