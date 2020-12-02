Advanced search

Pockets of activity in town centre as trader complains it’s ‘dead’

PUBLISHED: 16:42 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 02 December 2020

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Archant

A shop that reopened today for the first time in four weeks has complained that Hatfield Town Centre is once again “dead”.

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlinHatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Cake Hut’s baker Amisha Vasoya claims that the Arcade, where the occasion bakery is based, has suffered badly from lack of traffic.

Amisha and owner Bhavesh Vasoya do not know how long they can keep going, with birthdays and weddings virtually cancelled, although limited gatherings are still allowed.

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlinHatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

“We did not do takeaway as we had to look after the kids and help them with schoolwork,” she added.

However, there was lots of activity around the market and in the Galleria – which had both reopened for non-essential retail today.

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlinHatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

And many of the people out and about were using the cafes, charity shops and library.

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlinHatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlinHatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlinHatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlinHatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlinHatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Pockets of activity in town centre as trader complains it’s ‘dead’

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Coronavirus vaccine set to be rolled out next week – who will be first in line?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) holds a vial at the 'fill and finish' stage of the manufacturing process of Covid-19 vaccines. Picture: Paul Ellis/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Mass vaccination centre coming to Herts

A mass coronavirus vaccine centre will be established in Stevenage. Picture: Paul Ellis/PA Wire

Help brighten up Christmas for care home residents

Oakview Lodge Care Home. Picture: Danny Loo

Thameslink manager discusses months spent sleeping rough to erase stigma around homelessness

Allen Howe hopes that The Great Sock Appeal will help break down the stigma around homelessness. Picture: Govia Thameslink/Peter Alvey