Pockets of activity in town centre as trader complains it’s ‘dead’
PUBLISHED: 16:42 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 02 December 2020
Archant
A shop that reopened today for the first time in four weeks has complained that Hatfield Town Centre is once again “dead”.
Cake Hut’s baker Amisha Vasoya claims that the Arcade, where the occasion bakery is based, has suffered badly from lack of traffic.
Amisha and owner Bhavesh Vasoya do not know how long they can keep going, with birthdays and weddings virtually cancelled, although limited gatherings are still allowed.
“We did not do takeaway as we had to look after the kids and help them with schoolwork,” she added.
However, there was lots of activity around the market and in the Galleria – which had both reopened for non-essential retail today.
And many of the people out and about were using the cafes, charity shops and library.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.