Advanced search

Man in his 80s seriously injured in Hatfield crash

PUBLISHED: 09:21 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 23 September 2020

Tesco Hatfield. Picture: Kevin Lines

Tesco Hatfield. Picture: Kevin Lines

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Hatfield yesterday.

At around 2pm two vehicles – a beige Honda motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Astra – were involved in a collision at the Oldings Corner roundabout, near the entrance of Tesco.

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was uninjured and remained on the scene, and they are assisting officers with their enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

Police constable Lee Wilkinson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, but if you think you may have information that could assist our investigation and have not yet spoken to us, then please get in contact as soon as possible.

“If you were driving in the area at the time of the collision and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please contact us as you may have captured something significant.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Wilkinson directly via email at lee.wilkinson@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 446 of 22 September.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man in his 80s seriously injured in Hatfield crash

Tesco Hatfield. Picture: Kevin Lines

Labour accuses Welwyn Hatfield MP of broken promises on fire safety after Grenfell

A banner with a green heart is wrapped around the Grenfell Tower, which claimed 72 lives. PHOTO: Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images

Positives even in defeat says George Ironton after Welwyn Garden City’s FA Cup exit

George Ironton was still proud of WGC despite their FA Cup defeat. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Team togetherness delights Lee O’Leary as Potters Bar Town beat East Thurrock United in the FA Cup

Ben Ward-Cochrane got the only goal of the game as Potters Bar Town beat East Thurrock United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City left heartbroken as FA Cup journey ends with penalty defeat to Bishop’s Stortford

Welwyn Garden City hosted Bishop's Stortford in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup at Herns Lane.