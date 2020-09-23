Man in his 80s seriously injured in Hatfield crash

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Hatfield yesterday.

At around 2pm two vehicles – a beige Honda motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Astra – were involved in a collision at the Oldings Corner roundabout, near the entrance of Tesco.

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was uninjured and remained on the scene, and they are assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police constable Lee Wilkinson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, but if you think you may have information that could assist our investigation and have not yet spoken to us, then please get in contact as soon as possible.

“If you were driving in the area at the time of the collision and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please contact us as you may have captured something significant.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Wilkinson directly via email at lee.wilkinson@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 446 of 22 September.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.