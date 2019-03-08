Advanced search

Police release CCTV images after attemped Hatfield Tesco booze theft

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 20 March 2019

Police would like to speak to this man as they believe he could help with their enquiries into an attempted theft in Hatfield's Tesco. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

Police are investigating an attempted theft at Hatfield’s Tesco, and have released an image of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.

At around 3.45pm on Saturday, March 16, security staff at Tesco in Great North Road saw two men acting suspiciously in the alcohol aisle before putting three bottles of alcohol in a basket.

Shortly afterwards the men de-tagged the bottles, but the pair were stopped when they attempted to leave, and the alcohol was returned.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that can assist the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Police Constable Jessica Gibbs on jessica.gibbs@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/24695/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

