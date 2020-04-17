Hatfield teen wanted following alleged assault

A Hatfield teenager is wanted in connection with a common assault and a public order offence.

Herts police are looking for Joseph Cronin, 18, pictured above.

Anyone who has seen Cronin, or has information on his whereabouts, can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/26636/20.

You can also report it online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in their Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.