Hatfield teen wanted following alleged assault
PUBLISHED: 15:42 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 17 April 2020
A Hatfield teenager is wanted in connection with a common assault and a public order offence.
Herts police are looking for Joseph Cronin, 18, pictured above.
Anyone who has seen Cronin, or has information on his whereabouts, can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/26636/20.
You can also report it online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in their Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
