Hatfield woman to raise money for teenager diagnosed with rare blood disease

Bethany is looking better. Picture: Catherine Day. Archant

A 13-year-old girl from Hatfield had her life turned upside down when she was diagnosed with a rare blood disease.

Bethany, 13, has a rare blood disease. Picture: Catherine Day. Bethany, 13, has a rare blood disease. Picture: Catherine Day.

Bethany Greer's family have tried to support their sick daughter, but it has taken a toll on their family.

Her mum Catherine Day stopped working in July when Bethany was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a condition where her body has stopped producing enough blood cells, and times have been tough.

So Catherine's aunt Kris Johnson Kennelly has decided to raise money to help them get the support that they need.

Kris said, "Catherine's job is open to go back to but they're not paying her."

Bethany meeting her favourite rapper Aitch, who has been praised by Stormzy. Picture: Catherine Day. Bethany meeting her favourite rapper Aitch, who has been praised by Stormzy. Picture: Catherine Day.

The 69-year-old hopes a raffle at the end of the month will help the family and is grateful for the donations flooding in from Hatfield's community and local shops.

"Quite a few people have sent in things from over Christmas that they didn't want," she said.

"It's not overflowing but we have quite a few bits there."

They have still not found the perfect bone marrow transplant for Bethany - even after the WHT put an appeal out in August - but her mother, who is a five out of 10 match, is deemed suitable with some work.

Catherine had a course of injections to allow her body to produce certain cells Bethany needs, and she has given the 13-year-old a bone marrow transplant. She said: "The transplant went well. The doctors said so far she is doing very well, shes been a little sick with it but they have kept her on medication to keep her feeling better.

"She's in good spirits and laughing and joking a lot, [and] it will take a few weeks to know if it has worked but so far so good.

She added that Bethany has already "done really well" undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy,

"I really do have one strong amazing girl."

Bethany also met her favourite rapper Aitch, who has been praised by Stormzy, at the weekend before the transplant on Wednesday.

The raffle is on Thursday, January 30 in the Hatfield Social Club on Great North Road at 7.30pm.

Entry is £2, with £1 for the raffle and £10 for five games.

You can also register to be a bone marrow donor online via anthonynolan.org and dkms.org.uk/en/register-now.