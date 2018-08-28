Advanced search

Hatfield teen in court after having machete on housing estate

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 January 2019

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Archant

A Hatfield teenager has faced court after being caught with drugs and a machete.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at St Albans Youth Court on January 2.

The court heard how he had been convicted in November for having a machete on a Barnet housing estate on October 26 last year.

The boy was unable to give a good reason for having the machete.

He was also convicted of possession of a controlled Class B drug after being caught with three snap bags of cannabis.

At court this month, he was referred to the Hertfordshire Youth Offender Panel for a 12-month contract.

The youth must pay a surcharge of £20 to fund victim services.

The machete was confiscated and will be destroyed, along with the cannabis.

There was no order for costs.

