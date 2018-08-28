Hatfield teen in court after having machete on housing estate
PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 January 2019
Archant
A Hatfield teenager has faced court after being caught with drugs and a machete.
The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at St Albans Youth Court on January 2.
The court heard how he had been convicted in November for having a machete on a Barnet housing estate on October 26 last year.
The boy was unable to give a good reason for having the machete.
He was also convicted of possession of a controlled Class B drug after being caught with three snap bags of cannabis.
At court this month, he was referred to the Hertfordshire Youth Offender Panel for a 12-month contract.
The youth must pay a surcharge of £20 to fund victim services.
The machete was confiscated and will be destroyed, along with the cannabis.
There was no order for costs.
