Hatfield teen in court after having machete on housing estate

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

A Hatfield teenager has faced court after being caught with drugs and a machete.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at St Albans Youth Court on January 2.

The court heard how he had been convicted in November for having a machete on a Barnet housing estate on October 26 last year.

The boy was unable to give a good reason for having the machete.

He was also convicted of possession of a controlled Class B drug after being caught with three snap bags of cannabis.

At court this month, he was referred to the Hertfordshire Youth Offender Panel for a 12-month contract.

The youth must pay a surcharge of £20 to fund victim services.

The machete was confiscated and will be destroyed, along with the cannabis.

There was no order for costs.