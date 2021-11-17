Hatfield Swim Centre to temporarily close

The health suite at Hatfield Swim Centre will close for four weeks from Monday while the building's gas boilers are replaced with a "more sustainable" electric heating system.

This work, which is funded from a grant from the central government, forms a part of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions across the borough.

The new electric heating system is "supported by renewable energy", reducing the building's energy bill to "allow the council to invest more in the delivery of local services".

Welwyn Hatfield’s application to the government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Grant Scheme will also go towards transformative works at Campus West and the council offices at Campus East.

The government grant will cover £2.4m of the projected £2.6m cost to replace the current heating systems in all three buildings with a greener option, with the council contributing the remainder.

The schemes across all three sites will "cut carbon emissions by 500 tonnes" – the equivalent of removing 400 cars from the borough's roads for a year.

Councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member for leisure and community safety said: “With the climate crisis at the forefront of the news recently, this important modernisation work to the Swim Centre’s heating system will improve our energy efficiency and help reduce our carbon footprint.

“I apologise for any inconvenience to residents while the health suite and pool are closed but hope they welcome this initiative which will provide a popular local leisure facility with a more sustainable heating solution.”

Craig Woodward, GLL partnership manager for Welwyn Hatfield said: “We have made customers aware of the closures to the health suite and swimming pool at Hatfield Swim Centre and would like to remind our members that they are able to access the facilities at Gosling during this time.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back once these important works are complete.”