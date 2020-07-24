Advanced search

When do Hatfield and Potters Bar swimming pools reopen?

PUBLISHED: 16:51 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 24 July 2020

Phoebe swimming at Hatfield Swim Centre. Picture credit: Water Babies.

A decision has been made for when Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar swim centres will reopen in the borough.

Furzefield Leisure Centre, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOOFurzefield Leisure Centre, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield Swim Centre and Furzefield Lesiure Centre in Potters Bar will get back up and running tomorrow.

But all will not be the same as it was before the coronavirus pandemic started as Furzefield will only have one lane open for now.

Both Hatfield Leisure and the Swim Centre will have reduced capacity, with some fitness classes relocated to the sports hall and outdoor areas.

GLL, who runs both facilities, has also limited the number of customers allowed within the facility at any one time, introduced pre-booked activity sessions for all customers and enhanced the cleaning regime and provided sanitising materials for members to use on equipment and limited changing room access.

David Lloyd in Hatfield has also been reopened, which has swimming facilities.

