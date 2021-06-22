Hatfield subways transformed by graffiti artist and Air Scouts

Published: 11:32 AM June 22, 2021

Two subways in Hatfield have been given an artistic makeover by a community graffiti artist.

The walkthroughs under the Great North Road and railway line provide safe walking and cycling routes between Hatfield Station and Hatfield House.

Badgers, butterflies, balloons and bicycles are some of the images which can be seen in the transformed subways, along with murals celebrating Hatfield’s role in the development of the aircraft industry.

Grant Shapps officially opens the redecorated Hatfield Subway - Credit: Herts County Council

Graffiti artist Mark Tanti, who goes by the name of Demograffix, worked with the 3rd Hatfield Air Scout Group to create a design for the Great North Road subway showing how modes of transport have changed over the last century, from the simple wheel through to the latest technology.

The Air Scouts were particularly keen to reflect the town’s historic role in aviation.

Grant Shapps MP viewing transport artwork in the Hatfield subway - Credit: Herts County Council

In the nearby subway that runs under the railway line, Mark has been inspired by the grounds of Hatfield House. Walk through the entrance of the subway and you will see images of the wildlife found living in the heart of the estate, as well as images of the House and its famous maze.

The improvements to the subways have been undertaken by Herts county council in partnership with Network Rail and supported by Hatfield House and the local community.

Cabinet member for highways and transport Phil Bibby said: “Improving these subways in Hatfield is part of a wider programme to encourage active travel and reduce car use across the county.

Fox artwork inside the Hatfield subway - Credit: Herts County Council

"Walking and cycling have so many direct benefits to both physical and mental health, and if everyone made a few more journeys on foot or bike, and a few less in the car, that would have a big impact on air quality, and therefore on everyone’s health. That’s why improving routes like these is so important to us.”

Transport minister Grant Shapps MP, who officially opened the subway, said: "To bring together so many organisations and agencies to all work on the same project is really impressive. It is also lovely to note that lots of school children were involved in creating these murals.

"It supports something I’ve been saying for a long time - if you want people to active travel, their surroundings need to be pleasant and well looked after.

"I’ve cycled through these subways quite a lot and I’ve got to say they are looking so much better. My congratulations to all involved.”



