Budding lawyer from Hatfield up for top legal mind award

Ben Williams has been shortlisted for the National Accident Helpline’s Future Legal Mind Award. Picture: National Accident Helpline Archant

A Hatfield man who was a pupil at a St Albans school has been named a finalist in a UK law competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Williams beat law students and trainees from all over the country to be put on the shortlist for the National Accident Helpline’s Future Legal Mind Award.

The 25-year-old former Beaumont School pupil, studied at Durham University and the University of Cambridge before working in Germany as a translator.

He then returned home and began studying for the Legal Practice Course – the final stage of training to become a qualified solicitor – at the University of Law in the City of London.

To enter Future Legal Mind, budding lawyers were asked to write an essay about an area of the law which they would like to see changed for the better.

In his essay, Ben wrote about why he believes access to justice and legal aid are so important.

He said: “It is really exciting to be included on this year’s Future Legal Mind shortlist.

“I focused my essay on access to justice being available for everyone who needs it, because this is a really important issue and it’s why I chose to pursue a law career.

“Law isn’t just a system of rules, it’s about applying them and explaining them to others, and I strongly believe that everyone should have access to good legal advice if they need it.”

The winner of Future Legal Mind will receive a £2,000 prize fund and will be mentored by experienced lawyers.

Previous winners of the competition, which is in its sixth year, have also gone on to become barristers and solicitors.

Tom Fitzgerald, managing director of National Accident Helpline, said: “Ben spoke passionately in his competition entry about why access to justice is so important and the changes to the system which he would like to see to ensure this happens.

“His commitment to open justice impressed our judges and we wish him the best of luck for the final.”

For the competition’s second round, shortlisted entrants have each recorded a video to support their essays.

To watch Ben’s video, go to national-accident-helpline.co.uk/future-legal-mind.

The winner of Future Legal Mind will be named in May after the judges make their decision.