Advanced search

Budding lawyer from Hatfield up for top legal mind award

PUBLISHED: 13:30 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 22 April 2020

Ben Williams has been shortlisted for the National Accident Helpline’s Future Legal Mind Award. Picture: National Accident Helpline

Ben Williams has been shortlisted for the National Accident Helpline’s Future Legal Mind Award. Picture: National Accident Helpline

Archant

A Hatfield man who was a pupil at a St Albans school has been named a finalist in a UK law competition.

Ben Williams beat law students and trainees from all over the country to be put on the shortlist for the National Accident Helpline’s Future Legal Mind Award.

The 25-year-old former Beaumont School pupil, studied at Durham University and the University of Cambridge before working in Germany as a translator.

He then returned home and began studying for the Legal Practice Course – the final stage of training to become a qualified solicitor – at the University of Law in the City of London.

To enter Future Legal Mind, budding lawyers were asked to write an essay about an area of the law which they would like to see changed for the better.

In his essay, Ben wrote about why he believes access to justice and legal aid are so important.

He said: “It is really exciting to be included on this year’s Future Legal Mind shortlist.

“I focused my essay on access to justice being available for everyone who needs it, because this is a really important issue and it’s why I chose to pursue a law career.

“Law isn’t just a system of rules, it’s about applying them and explaining them to others, and I strongly believe that everyone should have access to good legal advice if they need it.”

The winner of Future Legal Mind will receive a £2,000 prize fund and will be mentored by experienced lawyers.

Previous winners of the competition, which is in its sixth year, have also gone on to become barristers and solicitors.

Tom Fitzgerald, managing director of National Accident Helpline, said: “Ben spoke passionately in his competition entry about why access to justice is so important and the changes to the system which he would like to see to ensure this happens.

“His commitment to open justice impressed our judges and we wish him the best of luck for the final.”

For the competition’s second round, shortlisted entrants have each recorded a video to support their essays.

To watch Ben’s video, go to national-accident-helpline.co.uk/future-legal-mind.

The winner of Future Legal Mind will be named in May after the judges make their decision.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Welham Green artist and Hatfield gardener create tributes for NHS staff

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Gary Perlmutter.

Cyclist dies after A414 crash near Hatfield House

The cyclist died at the scene of the A414 crash near Hatfield House.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Welham Green artist and Hatfield gardener create tributes for NHS staff

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Gary Perlmutter.

Cyclist dies after A414 crash near Hatfield House

The cyclist died at the scene of the A414 crash near Hatfield House.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Pregnant owner of Hatfield organic clothing company raises money for Lister Hospital maternity unit

Sales of the baby grow will go towards Lister Hospital and another NHS charity. Picture: Little White Threads.

Budding lawyer from Hatfield up for top legal mind award

Ben Williams has been shortlisted for the National Accident Helpline’s Future Legal Mind Award. Picture: National Accident Helpline

Tributes paid to former Welwyn Hatfield mayor who ‘had a zest for life’

Michael Long, ex-Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, died on Thursday.

Urgent recruitment drive to help East of England Ambulance Service cope with COVID-19 crisis

The East of England Ambulance Service is urgently recruiting temporary workers to help meet unprecedented demand during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Archant

Shearer hopes Hatfield Town rebirth can reignite the fortunes of the club

Hatfield Town Football Club have brought in a new badge and look ahead of the 2020-2021 season.
Drive 24