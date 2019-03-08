Hatfield station among UK's best for bike thieves

Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Archant

Newly released data has revealed that just under 150 bicycles have been reported stolen from our train stations over the last three years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hatfield tops our local list with a total of 79 bicycles reported stolen from the station from April 2016 to the end of March 2019 - which makes it 33rd in the UK.

The second highest in our area was Potters Bar, with 33 bike thefts recorded at its station.

Welwyn Garden City station had the lowest push bikes snatched during the same three-year period, with just one taken, ranking it as 1,007th in the UK list of 1,026 stations.

Further up the list, at 672nd, was Welwyn North with four bikes reported stolen outside the station, while Knebworth station had 12 stolen and ranked 376th in the list.

Welham Green was 553rd with six, Brookmans Park was 418th with 10, and Cuffley was 851st with just two.

You may also want to watch:

The figures have been released by British Transport Police, the Office of Rail and Road and Transport for London, and are broken down by each financial year.

Looking further afield, St Albans has had the most bike thefts of all the UK stations listed - with 262 in the same three-year period, although it does have the second highest number of secure bike places - 1,160 - among all those listed.

Hitchin station - which placed 23rd out of 1,026 stations featured in the data - recorded 86 bike thefts, while Stevenage station came in 41st place, with 74 recorded incidents over the same period.

With more and more people wanting to reduce their carbon footprint and the cost of commuting, cycling is becoming a more popular choice of travel to and from stations.

A spokesperson for Govia Thameslink, which owns our stations, said: "As part of our commitment to boost sustainable travel, we have installed many more bike racks to encourage more people to cycle.

"Across the network, we work closely with the British Transport Police and run joint bicycle marking schemes and have in the past handed out free high-security locks. We also have notices advising cyclists how to lock their bikes securely.

"Our own rail enforcement officers work alongside the BTP and at station hotspots we have put in dedicated patrols in uniformed and plain clothes."