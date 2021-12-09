Hertfordshire rail heritage enthusiasts are staging an exhibition at Hatfield station about the former Great Northern Railway (GNR) branch line, which historically connected St Albans and Hatfield.

The exhibition will commemorate 70 years since the last customer travelled on the line between the two communities.

The Smallford Station and Alban Way Heritage Society have taken over the window display at a vacant shop unit in the station, and on show is a selection from the wealth of historical information about the branch line collected by society members.

Using the empty shop was the idea of HART, the Hatfield Association of Rail Travellers, who asked Great Northern – the modern-day train operator that manages Hatfield station – if the society could install its display.

The exhibition is further enriched by 1930s art deco-style travel posters designed by students at the Hertfordshire-based Oaklands College of Further Education.

The branch line opened in 1865 to link St Albans with services to London King’s Cross, but passenger numbers dropped when the Midland Main Line opened three years later, giving the city its first direct route to St Pancras.

Smallford opened in 1866 as the first intermediate station to be built on the branch line. As GNR encouraged local commuting to counter the loss of London passengers, more stations and halts were added.

Following over 60 years of varying fortunes delivering workers and raw materials to local industries, the route’s passenger numbers declined from the 1930s onward and the last passenger service ran in 1951.

Station manager Karen Sherwin said: “We’re delighted to be helping our local community partners raise awareness of the fascinating history of the railway in Hertfordshire and the work of the Heritage Society. Our passengers will enjoy the display and it’s another valuable way for the station to serve the community we’re part of.”

Mary Lowe of HART said: “HART is very focused on ideas for improving the station and we were keen to see interim use made of the vacant units - both to provide interest for people passing through the station and to help raise the profile of local groups and facilities.”