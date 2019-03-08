Advanced search

Three charged and another arrested in connection with Hatfield murder

PUBLISHED: 16:48 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 13 June 2019

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Three people have been charged in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Cameron Hill in Hatfield, while another person has also been arrested.

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts PoliceCameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Christy Bishop, 37, of St Peters Close, Hatfield, Nicholas Pitts, 38, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield and a 16-year-old boy, also from Hatfield appeared at Hatfield Remand Court this morning.

They are set to appear for a preliminary hearing St Albans Crown Court on Monday, June 17 at 10am.

A 51-year-old man from Hatfield has also been arrested on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody at this time.

Following extensive enquiries, a 48-year-old man from Bristol, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn HaddonSt Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

At 1.25am on Monday, the ambulance service contacted police reporting a man had sustained stab wounds at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West.

You may also want to watch:

Despite the efforts of the emergency services at the scene, and later at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, Mr Hill, from North Mymms died.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are leading the investigation and are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information.

Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "I am urging any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward so we can establish the full circumstances surrounding Cameron's death.

"This is an unbearable situation for Cameron's family and we have specialist officers providing them with support.

"Did you see or hear anything unusual or suspicious - a person, people or a vehicle that isn't usually there? If so, please let us know. Any information, however seemingly insignificant may prove vital to our investigation."

Anyone with any information should contact the BCH Major Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 25 of June 10.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

