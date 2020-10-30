Man, 20, taken to hospital after stabbing in Hatfield

A 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he received a stab wound to his leg and a cut to his hand in Hatfield, police have reported.

At 11.33pm last night, the man was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Then just before 4.30am this morning, police received a further call in relation to an assault in Aviation Avenue, involving a number of people. One man suffered bruising but did not require hospital treatment.

Sergeant James Stopford, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We’ve taken this action following an incident that happened last night (Thursday 29 October).

“A 21-year-old man from Wembley, Greater London, and a 20-year-old man from Sutton, Greater London, were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) in connection with both incidents. They are currently in police custody.

“This morning, a further eight people have been arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody at this time.

“Let us be clear; there are serious consequences if you choose to carry a knife. Not only will you face a possible custodial sentence and criminal record, which could affect your job prospects in later life, but you could cause yourself or another person serious injury or worse.

“While some people feel pressured to carry a knife, perhaps as protection or because their friends say it will earn them respect or make others fear them, the truth is that it simply puts you in more danger.”

The University of Hertfordshire has released a statement in connection with the incidents, saying: “There were several incidents last night in Hatfield involving a small number of students. The police are investigating, and we are continuing to support them.

“We do not condone criminal behaviour, and we have already taken strong and appropriate action against those involved.

“We take these matters very seriously. Please make sure you are aware of our Code of Conduct, Student Charter and COVID-19 safety info. Your safety is our main priority.”

To combat these type of incidents, police in Hatfield have been given authorisation to stop and search members of the public suspected to be carrying knives from 6pm this evening (Friday, October 30) to 9am tomorrow (Saturday, October 31), under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

The Section 60 applies to the area in the attached map and means that anyone in the area may be searched for weapons without the police officer having reasonable grounds of suspicion for each person searched.