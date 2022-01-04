News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Concern growing for missing teenager Devondre

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 4:46 PM January 4, 2022
Devondre

Devondre is believed to be in the Hatfield and St Albans area.

Concern is growing for a missing teenager who is believed to be in the Hatfield and St Albans area.

15-year-old Devondre is described as 5ft 3in tall, of a slim build, and with short black hair.

Devondre

Concern is growing over the missing 15-year-old.

He is believed to be in the Hatfield or St Albans area and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Devondre or have information on his whereabouts, please call the non-emergency number 101. For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

