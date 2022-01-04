Concern growing for missing teenager Devondre

Devondre is believed to be in the Hatfield and St Albans area. - Credit: Herts police

Concern is growing for a missing teenager who is believed to be in the Hatfield and St Albans area.

15-year-old Devondre is described as 5ft 3in tall, of a slim build, and with short black hair.

Concern is growing over the missing 15-year-old. - Credit: Herts police

He is believed to be in the Hatfield or St Albans area and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Devondre or have information on his whereabouts, please call the non-emergency number 101. For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.