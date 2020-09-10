Outpouring of grief felt by Hatfield as mum, 32, dies

The Pearl in White Lion Square (left) and Emma and Lauren Currell (right). Pictures: Supplied by Currell family Archant

Hatfield has had an outpouring of grief as a mum died at the age of just 32, with many leaving tokens of memorial at the Pearl statue in White Lion Square.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emma Currell passed-away at the age of 32 after a long illness. Picture: Supplied by the Currell family Emma Currell passed-away at the age of 32 after a long illness. Picture: Supplied by the Currell family

Emma Currell was described by her sister Lauren as someone with a strong personality who could not easily be forgotten, and as her best friend who will be greatly missed.

Lauren said: “That’s the effect she had. Everyone who’s left behind is now going to feel that. Though, we’re a big strong family and we’re going to stick together through this.

“We’re all in this together and will be there for each other. Emma had a lot of struggle in her life but she was so very brave.”

At just 19, Emma was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a kidney disorder that causes your body to pass too much protein in your urine and means complications can result in dialysis and a transplant, and was debilitatingly ill for most of the decade until her death on Saturday, September 5.

Emma Currell passed-away at the age of 32 after a long illness. Picture: Supplied by the Currell family Emma Currell passed-away at the age of 32 after a long illness. Picture: Supplied by the Currell family

Lauren said: “She had a transplant and she was good for a few years and then that failed and she went into renal failure.

“Her death is still a shock for the family. We can’t believe it.”

But despite this, the former Five Oaks Primary School and Bishop’s Hatfield Girl’s School pupil “was very bubbly and outgoing”, according to Lauren, “with an infectious laugh”.

“She had the most beautiful smile in the world and could turn any negative around into a positive.

Emma Currell passed-away at the age of 32 after a long illness. Picture: Supplied by the Currell family Emma Currell passed-away at the age of 32 after a long illness. Picture: Supplied by the Currell family

“All the time, no matter what was going on, she would drop everything to help.”

Being well-known and well-loved, the community in Hatfield has also commemorated her passing by decorating White Lion Square – her regular spot to play when she was a child – and the Pearl statue, which she loved.

The reclining female nude in a shell carved from Portland and Derby stone moved around Hatfield from 1986, until it was eventually placed in storage during 2013 and moved back to the square in late 2019.

“She used to love to sit there and play in the fountain when we were kids,” Lauren said.

Emma Currell passed-away at the age of 32 after a long illness. Picture: Supplied by the Currell family Emma Currell passed-away at the age of 32 after a long illness. Picture: Supplied by the Currell family

The Hatfield community has also raised over £2,500, in just a few days, through a fund set up by Avril Clark, a friend of Lauren, which will be spent on relieving the family’s stress and helping her six-year-old son Kyrese.

Emma will also be missed by her mum, Anne, dad, Gary, and brothers Gary and Billy.