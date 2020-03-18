Hatfield sport centre closes following coronavirus fears

University of Hertfordshire hockey pitches closed due to snow Archant

Hertfordshire Sport Village has closed following concerns about the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hatfield-based sports centre announced yesterday the decision to close its doors until April.

David Connell, director of sport, said in a statement: “At Hertfordshire Sports Village our number one focus is your health and wellbeing. Therefore, we have a responsibility to you; our HSV family during this period of great uncertainty.

“Following government advice, we have had to make an extremely difficult decision. Sadly, from today (Tuesday 17 March) at 10:30pm we will have to temporarily close our doors to our brilliant members and staff. We are hoping to re-open our doors on Tuesday, April 14, however this will be continuously reviewed in line with government advice.”

The sport village is looking at launching an online solution to help keep people active while they may be stuck inside self isolating.

They hope to include classes, workout ideas, challenges and programmes to keep everyone fit and healthy while using everyday household items.

David added: “In this time of uncertainty, it is ours and everyone’s responsibility to support each other and do what we can, where we can.

You may also want to watch:

“We are aware that you may have lots of questions, therefore we will be compiling extensive FAQs for you in due course on our website pages.

“So for the meantime, put the kettle on and grab your tins of baked beans (if you have any), we’re bringing the Village to you!”

Welwyn Garden City’s Gosling Sport Park however is currently planning to stay open.

The company which run the site, Better, said online: “We all have a role to play to ensure we can stay fit, healthy and active. We want to safeguard both our staff and customers and we are doing the following to help reduce risk.

- Increased cleaning regimes throughout your local centre.

- Requesting that all our customers use the anti-bacterial cleaning sprays provided throughout our centres and wipe down equipment before and after use.

- Providing hand sanitiser gel throughout our centres and ensuring soap dispensers are constantly topped up.

- Reminding customers of the importance of good hygiene and giving advice on how they can protect themselves and each other.”