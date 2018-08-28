Advanced search

Hatfield songwriter calls for People’s Vote in Brexit song

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 January 2019

A Hatfield songwriter has appealed to remainers and leavers to join his Brexit song asking for a 'People's Vote'. Picture: supplied by Matthew Blakemore

A Hatfield songwriter has appealed to remainers and leavers to join his Brexit song asking for a 'People's Vote'. Picture: supplied by Matthew Blakemore

supplied by Matthew Blakemore

An activist and songwriter from Hatfield has pulled together a diverse group of people from across the Brexit divide to call for a final say in the deal - in very catchy way.

A Hatfield songwriter has appealed to remainers and leavers to join his Brexit song asking for a 'People's Vote'. Picture: supplied by Matthew Blakemore

Product manager Matthew Blakemore, who is active with remainer campaign groups, decided to put his songwriting talents to use and appealed on social media for people to join him in recording “The People - Make Up Your Own Mind”.

The song claims that people were misled on key aspects of the debate such as NHS funding promises, immigration, the single market and the UK’s sovereignty.

But although Matthew voted to remain, his main goal is to close the divide between leavers and remainers.

“It’s really important from my perspective to try and get both sides to communicate with each other, especially in 2019 - it’s crunch time.

“There’s a problem with saying ‘people who voted Brexit are stupid’,” he said. “If you were told there would be extra money for the NHS, that’s quite a compelling argument.”

And on the other hand, he said: “We need to get past the whole ‘remoaner’ thing.

“We need to look at things that haven’t been done properly and actually discuss them, as if we don’t it’s going to fuel more anger on both sides.”

To that end, he’s taken his concerns to Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps, who he managed to talk to on December 12 while the confidence vote in Theresa May was unfolding.

He will also be visiting the EU Parliament on the invitation of MEP Alex Mayer, as part of pro-remain campaign group Our Future Our Choice, and will ask questions on behalf of Welwyn Hatfield voters.

The 30-year-old University of Hertfordshire graduate said he had been inspired to write the song after going on the People’s Vote march in October 2018, where he met a lot of disillusioned Leave voters as well as remainers.

He put calls out across social media and found himself inundated with people who wanted to help him record the song. “If I could have afforded the recording studio for longer, it would have been even more!” said Matthew, who funded the recording project himself.

But what would he say to people who are satisfied that we had our ‘People’s Vote’ at the referendum itself?

“I would say quite simply that if they genuinely believe the vote was democratic then fair enough.

“But now that people know the political outcome of it, it’s really important that there’s a final say.”

For the song and video, go to www.youtube.com and search “The People - Make Up Your Own Mind”.

• Do you have a question for Matthew to ask at the European Parliament? Get in touch at news@whtimes.co.uk

