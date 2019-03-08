Spate of thefts at Hatfield's Slam Dunk Festival

A rainbow over the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied by Slam Dunk Festival. Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.

A spate of thefts occured at Slam Dunk Festival over the May bank holiday weekend.

Herts police say they have received reports of five people having their mobile phones stolen from them on Sunday while at the rock and alternative music festival at Hatfield House.

The force are linking in with the festival organisers and making enquiries into the incidents.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "We have been made aware of a number incidents of mobile phone theft at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield last weekend.

"We are assisting police with their investigations and making enquiries with the event security contractor, and urge all attendees affected to report any theft to the police."

If anyone else was affected then they are urged to report it to police either online via herts.police.uk/report or via the non-emergency number 101.

Advice on how to protect your personal property can be found at herts.police.uk/pickpocketing.