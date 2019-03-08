Application to "transform" sheltered housing in Hatfield under consultation

A view of the proposed new courtyard in the Minster Close application. Picture: WHBC Archant

A £20m project to "transform" a block of retirement houses in Hatfield is under consultation.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council (WHBC) has partnered with RG Carter to submit a planning application for 90 homes on Minster Close.

There is already a council housing scheme for older people on the site, which has been deemed not fit for purpose.

As part of WHBC's Affordable Housing Programme, the proposals would see that site demolished and 90 new sheltered apartments built for people over 55.

If it were approved, work would start next summer and be expected to finish by the end of 2021.

WHBC has awarded RG Carter a Pre-construction Services Agreement. Director for RG Carter, Dean Hall, said the plans would "transform" Minster close.

Comment on the application using reference 6/2019/2086/MAJ by September 30.