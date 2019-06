Hatfield garden sheds fire

Firefighters were called to Hatfield yesterday due to a blaze affecting several sheds.

Two fire engines from Welwyn Garden City and St Albans were called to Travellers Lane in Hatfield to reports of a fire at 4.49pm.

Three sheds, one conservatory and domestic properties were affected by the blaze, with the incident dealt with by 10pm.