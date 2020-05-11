Hatfield girls’ school pupils thank NHS staff and key workers
PUBLISHED: 17:17 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 11 May 2020
Staff and pupils at Bishop’s Hatfield Girls’ School held up homemade signs praising the efforts of essential workers.
Assistant headteacher Mel Jackson said: “At Bishop’s, we place a huge emphasis on learning through enrichment and have been overwhelmed by the positive response to this initiative from the whole school community and the local NHS trust.”
She also praised pupils for their creativity and community spirit.
The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust thanked the school for supporting key workers by continuing to teach their children during the pandemic. A trust spokesperson said: “This lovely video is melting our hearts and giving us some extra Monday Motivation.”
The video is available at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=669458150532820
