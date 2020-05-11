Video

Hatfield girls’ school pupils thank NHS staff and key workers

Staff and pupils at Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School made signs thanking NHS staff and key workers. Picture: Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School Archant

Staff and pupils at Bishop’s Hatfield Girls’ School held up homemade signs praising the efforts of essential workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff and pupils at Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School made signs thanking NHS staff and key workers. Picture: Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School Staff and pupils at Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School made signs thanking NHS staff and key workers. Picture: Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School

Assistant headteacher Mel Jackson said: “At Bishop’s, we place a huge emphasis on learning through enrichment and have been overwhelmed by the positive response to this initiative from the whole school community and the local NHS trust.”

She also praised pupils for their creativity and community spirit.

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust thanked the school for supporting key workers by continuing to teach their children during the pandemic. A trust spokesperson said: “This lovely video is melting our hearts and giving us some extra Monday Motivation.”

The video is available at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=669458150532820

If you have any pictures or videos thanking the NHS and key workers, please send them to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk