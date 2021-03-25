News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Santander to close in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 10:45 AM March 25, 2021   
Santander bank

Hatfield's Santander bank will be closing this summer - Credit: Archant

Santander in Hatfield is set to close this summer as the bank announces the closure of more than 100 of its high street outlets.

The bank announced today that it will close 111 branches by August 2021, including four in Herts.

Hatfield's town centre branch is set to close its doors on July 1.

Branches in Harpenden, Letchworth and Rickmansworth are also ceasing operation this summer.

Changes in customer behaviour since the start of the pandemic formed the grounds of the bank's decision.

Amid the announcement of the proposed closures, Santander insisted that the majority of branches affected are less than three miles from another Santander bank, and will continue to be able to bank at Post Offices.

The nearest Santander for Hatfield residents will now be Welwyn Garden City's on Howardsgate.

Adam Bishop, Santander's head of branches, said: "Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together."

The nationwide closures will begin in June, with 452 branches remaining open following the proposed changes. About 840 staff will be affected, with Santander trying to find them other jobs within the business.

Hatfield News

