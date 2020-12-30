Hatfield's very own Santa celebrates nine years of giving

For the ninth year in a row, a Hatfield man has taken on the role of Santa Claus - donating hundreds of pounds worth of gifts to disadvantaged children.

Timothy Muggleton, 57, who lives in the Stockbreach area, collected over £300 worth of donations and used the money to buy toys.

The toys will be wrapped up and donated to the Welwyn Hatfield Women's Refuge and nearby hospitals.

Timothy said: "These toys are for children who would not normally be able to afford them."

On one occasion, Timothy donated a doll to the Bluebell Ward in Stevenage which soon became the favourite toy of a young girl suffering with leukaemia.

He added: "It made me feel very happy. These children do feel isolated. Doing this shows them that there are people who do care."

Timothy is still accepting donations which will be used to buy more presents. Call Timothy on 01707 259116 if you're interested in donating.