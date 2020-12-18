Santa makes 'sincere apology' for naughty words

Published: 2:28 PM December 18, 2020

Hatfield's Santa has made an apology after his use of "naughty" words.

The North Pole native, who visits all the good little boys and girls in our town, was heard to have used language that is not deemed appropriate for children.

He had stopped off at a house in Hatfield and, after having some difficulties with moving his sleigh, he said the word "c***".

To which the people in a video on Facebook replied: "Well that was short and sweet."

The original poster of the video said: "This has killed me tonight, naughty old Santa, only in Hatfield."

And one distressed parent contacted the WHT after they were upset by the use of words.

Santa has now apologised using Hatfield Town Council's Facebook page.

He said: "I would like to make a sincere apology for my use of naughty words last night.

"I am extremely sorry. Merry Christmas everyone."

The WHT would also like to point out to its audience, for defamation reasons, we are referring to the Santa that visits Hatfield and not Father Christmas himself.