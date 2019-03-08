Advanced search

Hatfield tower block's 24/7 fire wardens 'unavailable' when alarm sounds

PUBLISHED: 06:59 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 05 November 2019

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Councils most senior councillors will be asked on Tuesday to approve plans to demolish and redevelop Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Councils most senior councillors will be asked on Tuesday to approve plans to demolish and redevelop Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

A Hatfield tower block's 24/7 fire wardens were unavailable, according to residents, when a fire alarm sounded on the bottom floor of the building.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, which owns the Queensway block, started fire warden patrols in June after the doors were deemed not to meet fire safety standards.

But residents say when firefighters attended the block's ground floor cafe - to look into what turned out to be a false alarm from cooking - at around 7.30am on Friday they could not find the wardens.

A WHBC spokeswoman said, after it was notified by residents, the council met with the senior manager of fire wardens provider Abbey Personnel.

"Abbey Personnel advised us that a member of their staff was present," she said.

"However, we are concerned about these reports from residents and are investigating what happened.

"They are aware of our concerns and have put additional processes in place".

The Welwyn Hatfield Times also asked if this could have happened before, but the borough council thought it was unlikely.

"We are using a reputable company and experienced wardens," the spokeswoman said.

"The company has been contracted to provide a service and, in addition to spot checks on site, anecdotal comments from residents have provided reassurance that the service was provided."

Two 24/7 fire wardens - which are costing the borough council £5,184 a week - were put in place after the new flat front doors failed to meet full fire resistance standards due to changing tests.

As in 2016, the doors had a British Standards certification and were deemed safe.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's most senior councillors are set to approve plans to demolish and redevelop Queensway House today.

Most - 55 per cent of residents and leaseholders - were in favour of demolishing and redeveloping the tower block.

Most Read

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Lib Dem MEP not running as Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidate as Brexit didn’t happen

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj, who is now the parliamentary candidate. Picture: Supplied.

Do you recognise this woman? Police appeal after Potters Bar theft

Police are investigating an incident of theft by finding after a wallet was dropped at the Tesco Express in Potters Bar's Orchard Parade, and have released an image of this woman who may have information which could help them with their investigation. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City based internet superstars to release their first book

Woody and Kleiny appeared on the third season of Britain's Got Talent as a freestyle football duo. Picture: Woody and Kleiny's YouTube channel

