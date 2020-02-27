Hatfield hairdressers raise money for drug and alcohol charity

Setting Out's Theresa Beretta and Staff with Resolve CEO Joe Heeney. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A drugs and alcohol charity has been given £500 pound from a Hatfield hairdressing salon.

Birchwood's Setting Out organised a Christmas raffle in aid of Resolve, who run the Queensway-based homeless shelter and community café.

Joe Heeney, CEO of Resolve, said they were "totally surprised and delighted" by owner Theresa Beretta and her "amazing" team's work.

Emma, Theresa's daughter, who is 33 next month, said her mum is "nuts". She explained that Theresa in her nearly 30 years as the hairdressers co-owner has raised money for a series of charities including Isabel Hospice and the breast cancer unit at the WGC New QEII Hospital.

She told the WHT that her mum is now knitting "little hats for the tops of kinder eggs" to raise money for their next local charity.

They raised over £3000 in October for the breast cancer unit but have yet to decide on where their Easter donations will go.

Emma added, "I'd definitely recommended for people to go to the Sparks Café. Its got really nice food."