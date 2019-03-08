Hatfield's Queensway House tower block to be knocked down
PUBLISHED: 16:57 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 07 November 2019
Archant
Hatfield's tower block will be knocked down - after repeated uncertainty about future government legislation following Grenfell.
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's cabinet agreed it was best to redevelop and regenerate Queensway House in the town centre.
READ MORE: Hatfield tower block residents could get more than £6,000 for moving out
Council officers highlighted to the cabinet that maintaining the nearly 60-year-old building would be costly.
And most - 55 per cent of residents and leaseholders - are in favour of the plans tower block.
READ MORE: Hatfield tower block's 24/7 fire wardens 'unavailable' when alarm sounds
WHBC has already begun helping some residents find accommodation and will continue until everyone has a new home which meets their needs.
As part of this process, council tenants are entitled to a statutory - set nationally by the Government - home loss payment of £6,400.
But this figure could be a lot more, as the council has paid £7,000 to £8,000 for decanting its past tenants.
READ MORE: Hatfield tower block to be demolished?
Design work was expected to start after the decision was made.