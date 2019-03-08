Advanced search

Hatfield's Queensway House tower block to be knocked down

PUBLISHED: 16:57 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 07 November 2019

The front door of Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield's tower block will be knocked down - after repeated uncertainty about future government legislation following Grenfell.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's cabinet agreed it was best to redevelop and regenerate Queensway House in the town centre.

READ MORE: Hatfield tower block residents could get more than £6,000 for moving out

Council officers highlighted to the cabinet that maintaining the nearly 60-year-old building would be costly.

And most - 55 per cent of residents and leaseholders - are in favour of the plans tower block.

READ MORE: Hatfield tower block's 24/7 fire wardens 'unavailable' when alarm sounds

WHBC has already begun helping some residents find accommodation and will continue until everyone has a new home which meets their needs.

As part of this process, council tenants are entitled to a statutory - set nationally by the Government - home loss payment of £6,400.

But this figure could be a lot more, as the council has paid £7,000 to £8,000 for decanting its past tenants.

READ MORE: Hatfield tower block to be demolished?

Design work was expected to start after the decision was made.

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Hatfield tower block’s 24/7 fire wardens ‘unavailable’ when alarm sounds

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Councils most senior councillors will be asked on Tuesday to approve plans to demolish and redevelop Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Christmas lights switch-on events for Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Hatfield’s Queensway House tower block to be knocked down

The front door of Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

God of thunder ‘Thor’ to investigate fires in Hertfordshire

The lord of thunder/apprentice fire investigation dog. Picture: HCC.

Schoolgirl ‘left shaken’ after being approached by suspicious van in Woolmer Green

A girl was approached by a suspicious van in London Road, Woolmer Green, this morning while on her way to school. Picture: Google Street View

Will Potters Bar be getting a new swimming pool?

A new swim centre is planned. Picture: Pixabay.

Two-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar closes two lanes

Two cars are involved in the M25 crash. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.
