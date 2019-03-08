Hatfield's Queensway House tower block to be knocked down

Hatfield's tower block will be knocked down - after repeated uncertainty about future government legislation following Grenfell.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's cabinet agreed it was best to redevelop and regenerate Queensway House in the town centre.

Council officers highlighted to the cabinet that maintaining the nearly 60-year-old building would be costly.

And most - 55 per cent of residents and leaseholders - are in favour of the plans tower block.

WHBC has already begun helping some residents find accommodation and will continue until everyone has a new home which meets their needs.

As part of this process, council tenants are entitled to a statutory - set nationally by the Government - home loss payment of £6,400.

But this figure could be a lot more, as the council has paid £7,000 to £8,000 for decanting its past tenants.

Design work was expected to start after the decision was made.