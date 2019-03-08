Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building
PUBLISHED: 06:58 14 October 2019
Queensway residents have voted, in the majority, for tearing down the Hatfield flats and regenerating the area.
The consultation on whether to demolish the block and regenerate the area was started by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in August.
At a meeting of the cabinet, council officers highlighted that maintaining the nearly 60-year-old building would be costly.
READ MORE: Hatfield tower block to be demolished? And due to uncertainty about future government legislation on tower blocks - following Grenfell - it could also prove a risky course of action.
"We agree that there would be many challenges in maintaining the building to the standard people deserve in years to come and that it does present a good opportunity to provide better housing for the future," a spokeswoman said after the council heard resident's views.
The council's cabinet is likely to make a decision next month on whether it will go with the option most residents wanted.