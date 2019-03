Missing pensioner from Hatfield found

Police. Archant

A elderly man with links to St Albans and Goffs Oak, who was missing from Hatfield, has now been found.

A police appeal to find Norman Hoskins, 72, was released earlier today after he went missing from his home in College Lane at around 2pm.

He has now been found safe and well.